Food Price Rate of Growth Slows in 2025

In the first six months of 2025, retail prices for six food-at-home categories grew more slowly than their average rate of growth over the same months between 2005 and 2024, and prices fell in two categories. Food at home includes foods purchased at grocery stores and other retail outlets.

The six categories include:

Fresh fruit -- up 1.5% in the first half of 2025 versus 1.6% from 2005-2024

Poultry -- up 1.3% versus 1.8%

Fish and seafood -- up 1% in the first half of this year compared to 2.2%

Dairy products -- up 0.9% versus 1.5% from 2005-2024

Other foods -- up 0.6% in the first half of 2025 versus 1.9% from 2005-2024

Cereal and bakery products -- up 0.5% versus 2.2%

Retail prices fell in the first six months for fats and oils and fresh vegetables. Egg prices averaged 38.5% higher between January and June 2025 than they did in all of 2024, primarily because of an HPAI outbreak.

