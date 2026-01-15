Wheat Growers Applaud Moving Food for Peace to USDA

Last week, USDA, the State Department and Office of Management and Budget signed an interagency agreement saying the Department of Ag should run Food For Peace.

National Association of Wheat Growers CEO Sam Kieffer said the Food for Peace Program has embodied the best of American leadership for decades, delivering life-sustaining food around the world while supporting American farmers at home.

“We’re thrilled to see this agreement between USDA and the State Department and thank the administration for initiating this common-sense move,” Kieffer said. “Having USDA manage Food for Peace strengthens the program’s stability, ensures continued market opportunities for American-grown crops, and safeguards in-kind food aid for the people around the world who need it the most.”

Kieffer added the agreement provides near-term certainty, and his group is calling on Congress to pass legislation permanently transferring Food for Peace to USDA.

Last year, USAID, the previous home of Food for Peace, was eliminated via an executive order from President Trump.

Food for Peace, considered by many the flagship American international food aid program, had come under scrutiny in recent years by national and local farm organizations questioning how efforts were being prioritized.

