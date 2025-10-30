Food Banks Bracing for November Surge

As the government shutdown continues, the USDA published a website notice saying federal food aid will not be going out to families nationwide, adding “the well has run dry” for SNAP.

According to Reuters multiple food banks and anti-hunger groups in a variety of states say they’re going to have a hard time absorbing higher demand if SNAP funds don’t get distributed, especially since hunger in the U.S. has already risen over multiple years. Food banks have already seen record demand in recent years as food price inflation continues to strain household food budgets.

Feeding America, a national food bank network, said over 50 million people received food from food banks, pantries, and other charitable sources in 2023.

Locally, 2nd Harvest noted while they cannot replace SNAP, they will do what they can to help Northwest families impacted by the stoppage. Visit 2nd Harvest's Website to learn more or to donate to those in need.

SNAP currently helps roughly one in eight Americans buy groceries. The shutdown also threatens almost seven million participants in the WIC Program.

