Florida blueberry growers are reporting severe crop losses after a series of freezes in late January and early February damaged plants across central and northern parts of the state. Many farms lost between two-thirds and 75% of their crop, far worse than early estimates.

Growers said temperatures dropped as low as 18 degrees, overwhelming traditional frost-protection systems. The lighter crop has tightened domestic blueberry supplies and kept prices firm through much of the Florida season.

Retailers supplemented inventories with imports from Peru and Mexico before Georgia’s harvest began increasing supplies. Despite the losses, growers continued harvesting to maintain relationships with retailers and preserve market share ahead of next season, which many hope will return to normal.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-9791, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com