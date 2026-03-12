The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is moving toward mobile licensing for hunters and anglers.

Beginning July 8th, WDFW will stop printing hunting and fishing licenses on the familiar waterproof, tear-resistant paper. Instead, the Department is encouraging the use of digital licenses through the new MyWDFW mobile app or the updated Fish Washington app.

“Following in the footsteps of fish and wildlife agencies across the country, this shift provides hunters and anglers more convenient, modern licensing and reporting options,” said Kelly Susewind, WDFW director. “Hunters and anglers can now more conveniently buy licenses, report harvests, and display their licensing products directly from their mobile devices, offering an improved experience for customers with the bonus of enhanced data quality for fish and wildlife managers.”

WDFW Employee Jaime with an adult chum salmon at the Nooksack hatchery. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife / Canva loading...

Old School Licenses Have Become A Challenge

State officials say demand for the specialized paper has dropped as agencies nationwide adopt mobile systems, and the equipment used to print it is becoming outdated and expensive to maintain.

“With many state fish and wildlife agencies nationwide shifting to mobile licensing in recent years, demand for durable license paper has decreased. This has made existing hardware technologically obsolete, and durable paper has become harder and more expensive to source,” said Jennine Griffo, WDFW licensing division manager. “In addition to convenience for the license holder, mobile licensing helps the agency alleviate these challenges associated with the existing paper licenses.”

People who prefer paper licenses can still get them, but starting in early July they’ll be printed on standard paper at license dealers, WDFW offices, or at home.

Becoming A Mobile License Holder

“As hunters and anglers begin buying their licenses for the upcoming license year, they should consider what product best fits their needs. Customers can be mobile license holders or paper license holders, but not both,” explained Griffo.

To enroll as a mobile license holder:

Log in to fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov Verify your WILD licensing account Select “Mobile License Holder” for the 2026-2027 license year. If you select this option, you will use mobile licenses only for the 2026-2027 license year Download the MyWDFW app from the Google Play or Apple app stores Log in to the MyWDFW app using your WILD username and password.

App users who opt to become a mobile license customer will have valid mobile license products beginning at the start of the new license year on April 1, 2026.

For more information about the MyWDFW mobile app, including frequently asked questions and how-to videos, visit WDFW’s website. WDFW is available for app support via email or by phone at (360)902-2464, Option 1.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com