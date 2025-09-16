Firefighters To Receive Masks, Merkley Says

According to Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley wildland fire crews will now be offered masks to protect them from dangerous smoke exposure on the fire lines. This comes following reports of firefighters suffering increased rates of lung issues and cancer.

"A study shows that firefighters are having ill health effects as a result, disproportional to the normal population," Merkley said.

Oregon's junior senator joined a group of lawmakers on a letter to the Secretaries of Agriculture, Interior and Labor demanding federal wildland firefighters be offered masks to protect them from smoke exposure.

“They provide lots of other equipment to protect the firefighters, so it seemed like a conscious decision not to provide, and to argue that it wasn’t needed," Merkley said. "It turns out it is needed and should be provided, and they’re going to provide it now.”

The group is still waiting for answers to other questions from the administration regarding workers compensation claims related to long-term disease cases.

Click Here to read that recently sent letter.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com