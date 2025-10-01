Fire Restrictions Removed For Many Washington Lands

On Tuesday, the Bureau of Land Management and Bureau of Reclamation in Washington announced they had lifted the restrictions thanks to a reduction in fire levels. While the threat of fire may not be as severe as it was this summer, BLM and Reclamation are encouraging motorists to continue exercising caution when operating motor vehicles on roads or trails with vegetation or tall grass.

Due to inherent fire hazard risk, fireworks or exploding targets remain prohibited at any time on federal public lands.

And if you’re enjoying a late season campout, please ensure all campfires are completely extinguished and cold before leaving your camping area.

