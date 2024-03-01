Fatal Shooting Of Washington Horse Is The Second In 10 Weeks

This week, a western Washington miniature horse was fatally shot sometime in the night by a mystery assailant.

According to a KOMO news report, the horse - named Buttercup - was found in the pasture in the morning, with a bullet hole in her forehead. Pam Genaro, owner of the Maple Valley property, told KOMO:

There had to have been some knowledge the horse was there or you had some nighttime scope equipment or lighting. I don’t feel it was random simply because of the shot's precision.

An investigation is ongoing, and no suspect has yet been caught or identified publicly at this time. People with possible information can call 800-222-TIPS (8477).

However, the incident is eerily similar to another horse death in December 2023.

On December 17, 2023, a horse named LeMon was shot in the forehead in a random act of animal cruelty.

The suspect in that case - Brandon Gerner - has since been arrested and admitted to killing the horse as a supposed sacrifice to the Norse god, Odin. Gerner has been charged in the murders of two Maple Valley residents, identified by authorities as part of a white supremacist gang.

Currently, any relationship between these incidents is conjecture, but it is a good reminder to safeguard all livestock and pets from possible predators and intruders.

