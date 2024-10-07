Farmland Continues To Decline Nationwide

A recent study by the University of Illinois determined farmland continues to disappear across the U.S. The study from Farmdoc said land in farms declined in each region of the country and was led by pastureland. The decline in pastureland was likely facilitated by a growth in livestock confinement operations. Planted cropland declined in all regions except the Northern Plains and the Mid-South regions.

attachment-Farmdoc #1 loading...

Between 1997 and 2022, the amount of farmland declined in the Pacific region, which includes Washington, Oregon and California, by 14%. Meanwhile, the Rocky Mountain region, which includes Idaho, reported a 12% drop during that 25-year period.

attachment-Farmdoc #2 loading...

The percent decline was smallest in the Northern Plains and highest in the Pacific region. Double-digit declines also occurred in the Mid-South, Mid-Atlantic, and the Northeast. Pastureland had the largest declines in all regions except the Southern Plains, where planted cropland had a slightly bigger drop.

attachment-Farmdoc #3 loading...

The drop in pastureland was especially pronounced at 30% or more in states east of the Mississippi River.

attachment-Farmdoc #4 loading...

attachment-Farmdoc #5 loading...

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com