Farm Bill Simplified: Research and Innovation
The Senate Agriculture Committee released a newsletter entitled “Farm Bill 101: Research and Innovation.” This one-pager is designed to be easily digestible and explain the research funding that goes into American agriculture and improving the way farming and ranching is done.
“We can’t have a thriving economy unless we make things and grow things, and agriculture research helps us do exactly that," said Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow of Michigan.
Supporting Research and Innovation:
- The Farm Bill’s investments in agriculture research, extension, and education are critical to the resiliency of our farms, global food security, training the next generation of farmers, and mitigating against the climate crisis.
- Its programs support research that boosts the productivity, quality, and sustainability of American agricultural products, ensuring that our farmers remain competitive.
- Investing in research contributes to the economic growth of American farms, our rural communities, and the broader American economy.
American Tradition of Innovation:
- The founding of our 1862 and 1890 land-grant colleges and universities set in motion the American tradition of supporting agriculture research, education, and extension. Today, the Farm Bill continues to support land-grant universities, including our 1994 Tribal institutions, that are vital partners in conducting research, uplifting rural communities, and training the next generation of farmers, ranchers, and food and agriculture industry leaders.
Interesting Fact:
- Every $1 invested in agriculture research returns $20 to the American economy.
Farm Bill in Action:
- The Farm Bill supports research programs and initiatives that help American farmers produce the fuel, food, and fiber needed to sustain the world, these include:
- The Agriculture and Food Research Initiative, which provides grants to support research, education, and extension activities.
- The Specialty Crop Research Initiative, which supports research into the fruits, vegetables, and other specialty crops we all enjoy.
- Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research (FFAR), which is a public-private partnership that leverages public funding with private resources. To date, FFAR has supported over 300 projects, securing $1.40 for every $1 of public funding.
- Organic Agriculture Research and Extension Initiative, which helps address unique issues facing our organic farmers and processers as they grow and market organic products.
- 1890 Scholarships, which support educational opportunities for underserved students who wish to pursue a career in agriculture sciences, agribusiness, or related fields.
- New Beginning for Tribal Students, which provides competitive grants to support the needs of tribal students.
- And much more!
Find Out More:
- You can learn more about how the Farm Bill supports research here.
- Find more on the Farm Bill and how it helps grow markets for American products here.
- The Farm Bill also supports Urban Agriculture.
- See how nutrition is included in the Farm Bill and how that impacts you, here.
Source: U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, & Forestry, PNW Ag Network
Nightlife Magic: Exploring 10 Vibrant Downtowns After Dark in CA and WA
We've got a list of fun things to do in the 10 prettiest downtown cities in Cali and WA when the sun goes down.