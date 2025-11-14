Shutdown Ends as Farm Bill Programs Extended

Late Wednesday, the government shutdown ended as President Trump signed into law a measure that brought the standoff to a close. The bill fully funds the USDA and FDA for fiscal year 2026. It also ends a legal battle over partial or full SNAP benefits for November.

The measure also extended Farm Bill programs that expired on September 30th.

Six Democrats Brought The Standoff To An End

While two Republicans voted against the bill, six Democrats stepped across party lines to vote in favor of it, including Southwest Washington's Marie Glusenkamp Perez.

“I voted to end this partisan car crash of a shutdown," Glusenkamp Perez noted following her vote. "Nobody likes paying even more money to insurance companies – and the fight to stop runaway health insurance premiums won’t be won by holding hungry Americans hostage. Americans can’t afford for their Representatives to get so caught up in landing a partisan win that they abandon their obligation to come together to solve the urgent problems that our nation faces.”

Reports say that farmers can expect full services to return to their local FSA offices, including processing loan applications for farm ownership or home loans that have been frozen since the start of the government shutdown. The Natural Resources Conservation Service is also expected to reopen for business. A report from Politico said that millions of low-income Americans should receive their full food benefits this week.

Industry Happy The Government Shutdown Is Done

Several Ag groups reacted positively to the official end of the government shutdown this week:

“American cattle producers need their government running at full capacity to provide critical services and market data,” said Ethan Lane, the senior vice president of government affairs for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. “The shutdown caused widespread disruptions, and we’re glad it’s over.”

“Farmers and ranchers rely on critical USDA services and disaster relief programs during these tough economic times, as do Americans who need access to food assistance and other critical programs,” said American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall.

"We’ve already lost too much time,” said National Farmers Union President Rob Larew. “The farm safety net is outdated and can’t keep up with today’s economic realities, input costs are too high, and trade relationships remain uncertain."

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com