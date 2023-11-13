Farm Bill Extension To Be Heard By U.S. Congress

An extension to the Farm Bill has been agreed to by the House and Senate Agricultural Committees, and is on its way for review in Congress.

As reported by Farm Journal: Pork, the farm bill extension is part of a larger stopgap bill proposed in order to help avoid a government shutdown on November 17, 2023. The measure would extend the Farm Bill through September 2024, with a further extension to dairy subsidies until December 31, 2024.

Extension Officially Endorsed by Congressional Agriculture Committees

An official statement from the four leaders of the House and Senate Agriculture Committees (Debbie Stabenow, John Boozman, Glenn “GT” Thompson, David Scott) read:

As negotiations on funding the government progress, we were able to come together to avoid a lapse in funding for critical agricultural programs and provide certainty to producers. This extension is in no way a substitute for passing a 5-year Farm Bill and we remain committed to working together to get it done next year.

Formally the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, the Farm Bill supports new farmers, global food aid, forestry, conservation, research, innovation, and nutrition. A new bill to support agriculture will likely not be seen in Congress until 2024, due to the ongoing political elections and government shutdown issues.

