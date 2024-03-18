Blueberry Council Advocates For New Farm Bill

The 2018 Farm Bill has helped blueberry growers in various ways, but Alyssa Halpy with the North American Blueberry Council, says a new farm bill is needed for the industry:

For the issues that our industry is facing today, we are facing increased competition from foreign markets. This is a really crucial time for the specialty crop industry. For the blueberry industry, we have a lot to gain if Congress passes a 2024 farm bill.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the farm bill plays a critical role in specialty crop management programs and market promotion. Oregon and Washington are among the top blueberry-growing states in the nation.

