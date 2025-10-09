Farm Aid Reportedly Delayed by Government Shutdown

According to Politico that the White House is delaying its plans to issue economic aid to farmers this week due to the government shutdown.

The White House Office of Management and Budget prepared between $12 and $13 billion to be allocated from an internal USDA account. The sources said no final decision has been made yet on the total amount of money that will go for farm aid, and the package likely won’t be coming out soon.

It is possible the timeline was further delayed because some of the USDA’s political appointees have been placed on furlough during the shutdown.

The Politico article also said officials are weighing the possibility of using tariff revenue, the USDA’s Commodity Credit Corporation fund, and other alternative methods to alleviate farmers’ financial stress.

President Trump tapped the USDA fund to dole out $28 billion in assistance during the first trade war with China.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com