Family Farmers Don’t Make Much On July Fourth

As Americans fire up their grills on Independence Day, the National Farmers Union highlights how little independence family farmers have in the marketplace. The Farmers’ Share of the Food Dollar, released this week, highlights what family farmers earn compared to how much consumers pay at the grocery store.

NFU said family farmers get only a small fraction of their income from popular Independence Day foods, an average of as low as 16.3% of a $30 shopping cart.

For example, one pound of ground beef costs an average of $5.99 a pound nationwide, and the farmer’s share is $2.08. An eight-count package of hamburger buns retails for $3.79, and the farmer’s share is nine cents, or 2.3%. One pound of lettuce is $3.55, and farmers get 29 cents, which comes out to 8.2%.

Family farmers and ranchers are working harder than ever and taking home less,” said NFU President Rob Larew, “all while corporate monopolies make record profits.”

For additional numbers, check out the NFU's Website.

