Fake Meat Is Allowed To Use Unfair Marketing Practices, NCBA Says

Last week, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association submitted comments to the FDA urging the agency to toughen up guidance for “fake meat” companies that would prevent them from using misleading labels on plant-based products. NCBA Senior Director of Government Affairs Sigrid Johannes said the FDA has jurisdiction over the labels that go on the front of plant-based product packages, but currently those rules are very permissive.

“They let fake meat companies get away with a lot when it comes to how they market those products, and we submitted comments basically telling the FDA to tighten up their act and toughen up some of these restrictions to prevent misleading marketing. This is really an issue of consumer clarity. It's an issue of unfair marketing practices and we are totally happy to compete with these products on a fair playing field, but you shouldn't be able to call something beef and sell it like it's beef when it’s not beef.”

We Need Loopholes Closed

Johannes said the NCBA also wants the FDA to prohibit these products from using pictures or images of cows, real beef farmers or ranchers in their labeling. On top of that, she says there’s a case for stricter regulation in general.

“Guidance for industry is great, it's a tool that we see a lot of agencies use often to steer industries in one direction or another, but they are ultimately non-binding. These companies are not required by law to abide by the GFI and so I think there's a clear need here for another step. Maybe a full rule making process from FDA that puts some teeth behind these recommendations. And again, closes those loopholes that plant-based companies are currently using to sell and market their products.”

Click Here to check out those written comments submitted by NCBA.

