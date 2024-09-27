Egg Production Down 3% in August

U.S. egg production totaled 9.08 billion during August 2024, down 3% from last year. Production included 7.77 billion table eggs and 1.3 billion hatching eggs, of which 1.21 billion were broiler-type and 95.8 million were egg-type. The average number of layers during August totaled 370 million, down 3% from last year. August egg production per 100 layers was 2,451, up slightly from August 2023. Total layers in the U.S. on September 1, 2024, were 372 million, down 3% from last year.

The 372 million layers consisted of 307 million layers producing table or market-type eggs, 61.6 million layers producing broiler-type hatching eggs, and 3.66 million layers producing egg-type hatching eggs. The rate of laying per day on September 1 averaged 79.3 eggs per 100 layers, up 1% from September 1 of last year. Egg-type chicks hatched during August totaled 57.4 million, up 9% from August 2023.

