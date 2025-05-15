Egg Prices Report Biggest Price Drop Since 1994

U.S. retail egg prices dropped from the record-high prices they hit earlier this year. Government data released on Tuesday showed the average price of a dozen Grade A eggs declined to $5.12 last month after reaching a record $6.23 in March. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, it was the first month-to-month drop in egg prices since October 2024. Meanwhile, the Associated Press said the average price of eggs dropped 12.7%, the steepest drop since the monthly decline in March 1994.

The April average price for a dozen large eggs was 79% higher than during the same month last year, when the price averaged $2.86 a dozen. Experts say the price of eggs should continue to fall for various reasons, including a drop in consumer demand that typically happens after Easter. Fewer outbreaks of H5N1 at commercial poultry operations have also helped to stabilize the country’s egg supply.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com