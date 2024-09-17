E-mail Scam Targeting Urban & Rural Oregon

An old email scam is making the rounds again, prompting warnings from multiple police agencies in Oregon. Portland Police Sgt. Kevin Allen said the scammers use personal information that’s publicly available on various databases.

“So they might have your email address, your name and your home address. Those three things together - if you think about, they can craft an email that’s pretty specific to you. And that can be pretty alarming.”

Sgt. Allen said the scammer threatens to release sensitive information if the victim doesn’t pay up, usually through bitcoin.

“What they’re trying to do is to get you to not think it through. To just respond by paying them. To be too afraid to really stop and think it through.”

That sense of urgency is a big red flag, and Sgt. Allen says it’s best to just delete the message. Portland and Medford Police report an increase in these scam emails over the last two weeks.

