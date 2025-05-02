Dry Conditions Reported Across The Northwest

As we start the month of May, several parts of the Northwest are already reporting dry soil conditions.

According to the latest numbers from USDA, 46% of Idaho is Abnormally Dry, or under a D0 drought designation. Much of that stretches from the panhandle, south across the foothills of the Rockies to the Wyoming border. On top of that, 18% of Idaho is under a Moderate Drought, or D1. This time last week, 40% of Idaho was under the D0 designation, while 10% was covered by D1.

In Washington, 42% of the state is considered Abnormally Dry, with 16% under a Moderate Drought. Last week, 34% of Washington was labeled D0, with 22% under D1.

Conditions in Oregon are in much better shape with only 14% of the state considered Abnormally Dry for early May. And none of the state is under the D1 designation. Last week, there were no drought designations in Oregon.

On the national side of things, 16% of the U.S. is under a D3, or Extreme Drought, with another 2% under an Exceptional Drought; much of that is in the Southwest.

