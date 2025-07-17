Dry Conditions Starting To Impact Washington Spring Wheat

Drought has been a major factor in this year’s spring wheat crop. While the dry conditions have impacted the quality in several states, it’s also accelerated development in most cases.

Latest numbers from USDA show 78% of the spring wheat crop headed by Sunday July 13th, three points ahead of the five-year average, and four points ahead of where the crop was this time last year. Locally, 97% of Washington’s spring wheat crop is headed slightly ahead of the five-year average, while 95% of the Idaho crop is headed, well ahead of average.

When it comes to quality, USDA meteorologist Brad Rippey says things have improved nationally, very slightly.

“Only 54% of the spring wheat rated good to excellent on July 13th, 13% very-poor to poor," Rippey said. "That does represent a slight improvement from last week's 50% and 15% respectively. But far below the 2024 crop ratings in mid-July when we were looking at 77% good to excellent and just 3% very poor to poor.”

Drought Starting To Impact Northwest Quality

Montana continues to get hammered by drought, but it’s not the only state.

“Significant drought continues in the northern half of the state, roughly speaking, and statewide 35% of the spring wheat rated very-poor to poor in Montana," Rippey continued. "Also late drought coming in as the season moves through in Washington state, currently looking at 21% of the spring wheat in Washington rated very-poor to poor.”

Meanwhile in Idaho, 12% of the spring wheat crop is considered very-poor to poor.

