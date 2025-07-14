Drought Emergencies Declared In Two Oregon Counties

Due to the very dry conditions, Oregon’s Governor declared the first and second drought emergencies of the year on Friday.

Governor Tina Kotek declared a drought in Baker County through Executive Order 25-12 and directed state agencies to coordinate and prioritize assistance to the region. Baker County has been experiencing moderate drought since June 3rd.

Below normal precipitation, above normal temperatures, streamflow, and soil moisture conditions further indicate persistent drought conditions in Baker County. For much of the year, Baker County benefited from normal to above normal streamflow conditions.

However, recent conditions have declined to below normal levels and may continue trending downward despite recent localized precipitation in the region. Forecasted water supply conditions and precipitation levels are not expected to improve.

In addition, Kotek declared a drought in Lincoln County Friday through Executive Order 25-13 and directed state agencies to coordinate and prioritize assistance to the region. Lincoln County has been experiencing moderate drought since May 27th and severe drought since June 17th. Metrics also indicate that drought conditions have been present in Lincoln County over the last three to six months.

Kotek noted these declarations unlock a number of drought-related emergency tools, including assistance to local water users.

