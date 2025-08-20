Drought Declared In Two More Oregon Counties

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has declared a drought in two more counties, Coos and Wheeler.

According to the Drought Monitor, Coos County has been experiencing moderate drought since June 17. Drought metrics like the standardized precipitation evapotranspiration index are also indicating drought conditions have developed in Coos County over the last 1 to 4 months.

Meanwhile Wheeler County has been experiencing moderate drought since June 24 and severe drought since July 15. Drought metrics like the standardized precipitation evapotranspiration index (SPEI) are also indicating long-term drought conditions have persisted in Wheeler County over the last 12 months.

Seven Counties Now Under A Drought Declaration

Drought is likely to have a significant economic impact on the farm, ranch, recreation, tourism and natural resources sectors, as well as an impact on drinking water, fish and wildlife, and important minimum flows for public instream uses and other natural resources dependent on adequate precipitation, stored water, and streamflow in these areas. Extreme conditions are expected to affect local growers and livestock, increase the potential for wildfire, shorten the growing season, and decrease water supplies.\

The drought declaration by Governor Kotek unlocks a number of drought-related emergency tools, including assistance to local water users. Drought declarations also allow the Water Resources Department to expedite review processes and reduce fee schedules.

This marks seven counties that have had drought declarations.

