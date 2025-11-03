As to be expected as we move into November, drought conditions across the Northwest are starting to improve.

Recent Showers Have Helped Northwest Soil Moisture Levels

Washington saw significant improvements in its soil moisture numbers last week. USDA reported the percentage of the state under a D1 designation, or Moderate Drought, dropped from 97% to 95%; land under a D2, Severe Drought, fell from 76% down to 65%; while the D3 designation, or Extreme Drought, slipped from 21% to 14% of the state. In addition, for the first time in months, Exception Drought, was not reported in Washington.

Photo: Glenn Vaagen Photo: Glenn Vaagen loading...

While in Oregon, the percentage of the state on par for this time of year improved week-over-week to 45%. While Moderate and Severe Drought numbers dipped (to 31% and 11% respectively), the D3 designation in Oregon held steady at just under 2%.

Photo: Glenn Vaagen Photo: Glenn Vaagen loading...

Idaho remains the only Northwest state under a D4, or Exceptional Drought. Just over 3% of the state, all in northern Idaho, is under the D4 designation. The other drought indicators held week-over-week in Idaho:

83% under a D1, Moderate Drought

46% under a D2, Severe Drought

9% under a D3, Extreme Drought (this figure fell from 12% a week ago)

Photo: Glenn Vaagen Photo: Glenn Vaagen loading...

In addition, on Friday, the Washington Department of Ecology’s orders limiting water use in the Yakima Basin came to an end. On October 6th, Ecology issued a halt to surface water use to protect the basin’s most senior water rights. That halt restricted cities, towns, and other surface water right holders with a year-round authorization.

According to Ecology, in the Yakima Basin, three straight years of drought have caused historically low reservoir storage and streamflows. The summer of 2025 proved to be one of the warmest and driest on record since 1895. This "acute combination" meant there wasn’t enough water for everyone. In response, Ecology issued an unprecedented halt to surface water use on October 6th to protect the basin’s most senior water rights.

While Orders Have Been Lifted, Challenges Are Far From Over

When water supplies are running low, Washington water law requires those oldest rights to receive their full amount before junior water right holders can access the remaining water. In October, without enough water in the reservoirs, the Yakima River only had enough water available for the most senior 1855 water rights.

"Although the restrictions are over, the basin is still far from business as usual when it comes to water supplies," Ecology noted.

Ecology said the Yakima Basin’s five reservoirs remain at all-time lows at 8% full; about a quarter of their typical volume at this time of year. Even with recent rains, there hasn't been enough precipitation or snowpack for storage levels in the reservoirs to recover from the deficit that began in late 2023.

"These conditions," the Department noted, "will likely continue into next year."

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com