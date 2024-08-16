Drought Conditions Continue To Spread Across The PNW
According to the latest figures from the U.S. Drought Monitor, only 13% of Washington is where it should be soil moisture wise for this time of year; and much of that is on the Peninsula. Over 2% of the Evergreen state is under a D-3, or Extreme Drought designation, with most of that reported in the central part of the state.
While Oregon does not have the Extreme Drought designation like Washington, the state is much dryer, with only 4% of Oregon reporting adequate soil moisture. 65% of Oregon is classified under a Moderate Drought, or D-1.
In Idaho, over 11% of the state is under a D-2 Severe Drought. The driest area is in the Rockies along the Montana border.
One of the driest places in the country is Powell County Montana, which is under a D-4 or Exceptional Drought designation.
