SE Washington Lawmaker Supports Administration’s Stand On Dams

A big thumbs up from a Washington state senator on the decision to stop federal talks about breaching the Snake River dams. The agencies that operate the dams are following through on an executive order from President Trump, and Senator Perry Dozier said it’s a win in a variety of ways.

“Electricity, transportation, irrigation, which has really transformed western Walla Walla County and southeastern Franklin County into some of the most highly productive farm ground around now," Dozier said. " And the recreation aspects of it."

Many Advancements Have Been Made To The Snake River Dams

What is the message from the Waitsburg Republican? State lawmakers should focus on what’s really threatening the survival of Snake River salmon, like predators.

“We've made so many advancements in our dams with turbines now that are fish friendly," Dozier added. " Turbines, along with the barging of the smolts [have been successful], but the predation below Bonneville dam is what's really taking its toll."

Dozier said it’s time to invest in more solutions that actually help.

