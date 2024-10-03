Dockworker Strike Highlights Importance of Food Independence

American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall said America is bracing for the impact of the massive dockworker strike that threatens to paralyze goods in and out of the U.S. He pointed out that our nation relies on international trade for everything from electronics to machinery.

“Families also count on the imports of foods like bananas, coffee, and specialty items,” he says. “While there is a risk of shortages of some items, America is fortunate it can meet its nutritional needs without importing food.”

He added that America’s farmers grow a diverse range of foods that help ensure the nation’s food independence and grocery stores will remain stocked with domestically-raised products.

“It’s even tougher because the dockworker strike started at the same time the farm bill extension expired,” Duvall added. “Farmers meet the needs of America’s families with help from the farm bill, and now are working under a cloud of uncertainty.”

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com