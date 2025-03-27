Democrats Ask USDA About Food Bank Funding Cancelation

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, Ranking Member of the Senate Ag Committee, led 25 colleagues in pressing the USDA for information about previously approved funding for food banks and other emergency providers. USDA’s taking away funds from the Emergency Food Assistance Program, which the lawmakers said will hurt hungry Americans who already face high grocery prices and hurts American farmers getting squeezed by tariffs and other cuts to domestic markets.

“Canceling these funds could result in $500 million in lost food provisions to feed millions of Americans at a time when the need for food shelves is extremely high due to costly groceries and an uncertain economy,” the senators said in a letter to Ag Secretary Brooke Rollins. “This major shift in a program utilized by emergency food providers in every state in the nation will have a significant and damaging impact upon the millions of people who depend on this program for critical food assistance.”

Click Here to read the entire letter.

Oregon’s Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley were among the senators that signed this week's letter.

