Could T-Bone Become Oregon’s Steak?

Oregon could soon have an officially designated state steak. A bill in the legislature aims to honor the T-Bone.

“It features two premium cuts, the strip steak and the tenderloin, symbolizing the diversity and strength of ranching operations across the state," noted Oregon Cattlemen’s Association President-Elect Diane Wirth. She added her group unanimously agreed on the cut.

Meanwhile, state Representative Bobby Levy said the designation honors the state’s second leading agricultural commodity.

“Since 1824, cattle producers have stewarded our land, supported rural economies and contributed to Oregon’s status as a national leader in agriculture.”

Not everyone is on board with the idea; one opponent said lawmakers should instead spend their time focused on lowering food and housing prices.

