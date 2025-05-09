Could Salt Water Be Used To Grow Alfalfa? Researcher Says Yes

Increasing demand for surface water, and greater use of ground water and recycled water for irrigation, has led to H2O with high salt concentrations being used for crops.

“Plants they do not like high salt in irrigation water or in the soil," said USDA geneticist Devinder Sandhu. "So, this is leading to slowly increase in soil and water salinity causing major reduction in the yield. So we are getting less and less production.”

That is behind research Sandhu and colleagues to develop new lines of alfalfa varieties with the trait of higher tolerance to saline, the result from crossbreeding to such germplasm.

“When you grow alfalfa under half sea water solidity, it does not lose any biomass at all. And even if you keep increasing the salinity going up the sea water, these plants, they don't die.”

Projected next steps at research include making the high saline tolerant alfalfa germplasm available to producers for use in testing.

