Could November’s Election Stall Farm Bill Work?

Partisan gridlock and fallout from the November election could again force Congress to kick key decisions for agriculture into 2025. It’s not just the Farm Bill, but USDA and other spending bills stuck in months of political gridlock in a narrowly divided Congress that could still be stuck even in a post-election lame duck session. A $26 billion-dollar Republican Ag spending bill was already mired in partisan conflict earlier this year.

“This subcommittee will not prioritize climate change, equity or green initiatives over mission critical services to our farmers," noted Ag spending panel chair Andy Harris.

The stalled bill also took aim at SNAP and WIC, allowing just inflationary hikes, but increased dollars for Ag research, meat inspectors, pest control, broadband and tracking foreign US farmland buys. Now, all that is in limbo, as lawmakers again punt full-year funding decisions into December and a lame duck Congress.

“We should not be kicking the can down the road to December 20th, a mere 5-days before Christmas, which is what this town always does," said Texas Republican Chip Roy.

