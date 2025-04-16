Could Lottery Dollars Be Used To Fight Oregon Wildfires?

Oregon lawmakers are trying to find a regular source of funding to pay for fighting wildfires. Fighting wildfires across the state costs around $300 million annually. The Legislature is trying to find a regular source to pay that bill, instead of relying only on the general fund. State Senator Fred Girod recently proposed using money from the Oregon Lottery.

“There's $2 billion in lottery, that's about what it earns per year," he said. "I would suggest that you probably go up to 10% which is $200 million."

Voters would have to decide whether they want Lottery money used for fighting wildfires. Mike Eliason, with the Oregon Forest Industries Council, said it would be a regular source of funding.

"We think this is truly an all Oregonian issue that the voters deserve to evaluate and decide if they want to take a slice of the remaining Lottery and dedicate it to wildfire."

Currently 4% of Lottery proceeds fund State Parks, Natural Habitats, Economic Growth, Outdoor School, Public Schools and Veterans Services. The Legislature is still considering whether to send the measure to the ballot.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com