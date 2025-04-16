Could Changes Be Coming To Oregon’s Initiative Process?

Oregon voters could decide whether to raise the bar on the initiative petition process. Currently, paid signature gatherers focus on the metro area, where it's easy to fill petition sheets. But state Senator Todd Nash said that ignores rural Oregon.

"Getting initiative petitions gathered in each of the Congressional districts would have more meaning for us that live in those areas."

The Legislature could send a measure to voters to require signatures to come from all six Congressional districts. Deren Ash said it'll only bring in more outside money and make it tougher for grassroots campaigns.

"The side effect of this bill will be to make it a lot more expensive, to cost more money for citizen initiatives, to get more signatures and get petitioners out to all six districts."

The number of signatures for changes to laws would increase from 6%-8% of the turnout from the last Governor's election Constitutional changes would increase from 8%-10%.

