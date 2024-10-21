Cosmic Crips Scheduled To Fly Over Pullman

If you look to the skies above Pullman Monday, it won’t be a bird, it won't be a plane, but rather a giant apple. The 80-foot Cosmic Crisp hot air balloon and its junior remote-controlled sibling will fly over Washington State University’s campus for a morning celebration of healthy eating and activity. The Cosmic Crisp Day event coincides with National Apple Day, a celebration of apple history and versatility, and is held in partnership with the women’s tennis team, the WSU Athletics Performance Nutrition program, and the College of Agricultural, Human, and Natural Resource Sciences (CAHNRS).

“This event celebrates one of the most popular apples in the world, created right here at WSU,” said Lindsay Brown, associate athletics director for performance nutrition. “We’re excited to showcase our student-athletes and share fan-favorite apples along with recipes and samples that we hope inspire others to fuel their day with good nutrition and healthy activity.”

The day begins with a sunrise apple and coffee gathering with Butch 6:30-7:30 a.m. at WSU’s Mooberry Track, with a balloon takeoff planned for 7-7:30 a.m. In addition, a one-story-tall remote-controlled balloon will hover tethered at Terrell Mall, while a Cosmic Crisp balloon-shaped inflatable display will help draw visitors to the Cougar Pride statue on Stadium Way.

Events continue at 9 a.m. at Hollingbery Fieldhouse, with a pickleball and tennis expo featuring the women’s tennis team as well as Tyson McGuffin, former ranked tennis player turned professional pickleball star and Cosmic Crisp ambassador. The hot air balloon will return to Mooberry Track for a public sampling of apples and healthy recipes with the WSU Athletics Performance Nutrition program as well as a meet-and-greet with McGuffin from 10-11:30 a.m.

“The Cosmic Crisp hot air balloon brings the inspiration to dream big and creates meaningful connections for thousands of people at festivals each year,” said Kathryn Grandy, chief marketing officer for PVM, the marketing company for the apple variety. “We’re thrilled to bring that same excitement to the Pullman campus.”

The visit is part of an ongoing, industry-organized marketing effort for Cosmic Crisp. Hauled by van, the craft follows balloon festivals around the country that coincide with favorable weather.

