Washington Beef Looks To Remain Connected To Consumers

Advocacy and staying connected to the consumer is a priority for agriculture, regardless of the commodity. Jackie Madill, Executive Director of the Washington State Beef Commission, said they are focused on investing producer checkoff dollars into connecting consumers, not just to the product, but to the people and the process behind beef.

“And that's been a key thrust of ours really over the last dozen or so years. And I think what we showcased today was how that seed planting has really cultivated a blossoming harvest of consumer commitment to this product," Madill said. "We know that we are in this market enjoying the highest consumer demand in history, regardless of record beef prices. The commitment to consumers choosing our protein is second to none.”

Addressing Several Unique Challenges

That, she noted, has led to the Commission’s Innovate and Elevate marketing effort. Madill said putting a face to the local producer is important when addressing potential challenges like record high beef prices or plant-based meat alternatives.

“Beef is irreplaceable," she stressed. "It cannot be substituted. And we've seen consumers, be intrigued, be interested, look at the novelty and say, ‘oh, I'll try that new product’. That's not uncommon for our American consumer to try new things, but we have seen a strong return to, and actually a consistent use of beef. Any of those substitute products really became an and, not an or.”

Madill noted beef remains the center of the plate choice for Americans and the consumers number one protein choice.

Madill Discusses Efforts To Get Beef In The Classroom

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com