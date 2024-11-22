Congress Reaffirms Low Costs of Keeping AM in Vehicles

The Congressional Budget Office released a second cost analysis for the revised AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act of 2024. Radio Ink says the scoring still bodes well for radio.

The estimated budgetary effects of the Senate and House bills are similar. The CBO estimates that 2.5 to three million EVs annually would need updates to media equipment and software. While the cost of these updates is considered minimal, the CBO estimates the total annual cost for automakers would be in the low millions, and far below the $200 million threshold for private-sector mandates set by the U.S. government. While both the Senate and House versions of the bill remain pending, bipartisan support continues growing.

The National Association of Broadcasters, NAFB, state broadcast associations, legislators, and tens of thousands of listeners are calling on Congress to act swiftly by emphasizing AM radio as a free and reliable platform for emergency communications.

