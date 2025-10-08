Current Conditions On U.S. Farms Weakening, Farmers Say

Farmer sentiment held steady in September, as the Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer rose just one point to a reading of 126.

“[At 126], it leaves that index 32 points lower than it was back in May, and that was the index's high point so far in 2025," noted Purdue University Ag economist James Mintert. "And a year ago, the index was just 88, so it's 38 points higher than it was a year ago. So two contrasting things that were lower than we were back in May, but we are still significantly higher than we were a year ago this time.”

Farmers Don't Feel Great About Today, Optimistic About Tomorrow

Minter said there was a shift in producers’ perceptions of current conditions and their expectations for the future. The Index of Current Conditions fell seven points to 122, while the Index of Future Expectations climbed five points to 128.

When it comes to the future, when farmers were asked their expectations over the next five years.

“The percentage of producers who expect good times is down 15 points since May, while the percentage expecting bad times has climbed 12 points since May," Minter added. "So it's really flipped in a big way. In fact, those two response rates are actually getting pretty darn close to each other, with 38% saying good times, 32% saying bad times.”

Good Times Expected To Continue For Livestock Producers

Mintert said survey participants are much more optimistic about the future of the livestock sector, with 64% saying good times are ahead, compared to only 25% of participants who expect the same for those in crops. He also noted that a majority, 83% of farmers expect financial help to offset tariffs and the ongoing trade war.

Click Here to read the entire Barometer. The Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer surveyed 400 farmers between September 15th-20th.

