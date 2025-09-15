Comments On Roadless Rule Due By Friday

Last month, Ag Secretary Brooke Rollins announced plans to rescind the 2001 Roadless Rule by opening a public comment period.

State-specific rules for Idaho as well as Colorado, which were part of the Administrative Procedure Act petitions, would not be affected by the proposal. In total, the 2025 rescission would apply to nearly 45 million acres of the nearly 60 million acres of inventoried roadless areas within the National Forest System.

President Trump Wants Land Owners To Make Decisions

“We are one step closer to common sense management of our national forest lands," Rollins said. "Today marks a critical step forward in President Trump’s commitment to restoring local decision-making to federal land managers to empower them to do what’s necessary to protect America’s forests and communities from devastating destruction from fires. This administration is dedicated to removing burdensome, outdated, one-size-fits-all regulations that not only put people and livelihoods at risk but also stifle economic growth in rural America. It is vital that we properly manage our federal lands to create healthy, resilient, and productive forests for generations to come. We look forward to hearing directly from the people and communities we serve as we work together to implement productive and commonsense policy for forest land management.”

On August 29th, The Forest Service published a notice seeking public comment on its intention to develop an environmental impact statement for the proposed rescission of the rule. The notice details the reasons for rescinding the rule, the potential effects on people and resources, and how national forests and grasslands are managed.

The Roadless Rule Has Frustrated Many

“For nearly 25 years, the Roadless Rule has frustrated land managers and served as a barrier to action, prohibiting road construction, which has limited wildfire suppression and active forest management,” said Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz. “The forests we know today are not the same as the forests of 2001. They are dangerously overstocked and increasingly threatened by drought, mortality, insect-borne disease, and wildfire. It’s time to return land management decisions where they belong – with local Forest Service experts who best understand their forests and communities. We encourage participation in the upcoming public process. Your input will help to build a stronger, safer future for our forests and the communities that depend on these forests for jobs, recreation, and clean water."

The USDA Forest Service published the notice in the Federal Register last month. The public is invited to comment on the potential effects of the proposal to guide the development of the environmental impact statement. Comments must be submitted no later than Sept. 19, 2025, via the Federal Register. Public comments will be considered during the development of the draft environmental impact statement.

