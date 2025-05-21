Clutter Is More Than A Mess, AARP Stresses

Clutter and disorganization aren’t just physical issues. They can cause stress, anxiety, sleep issues, and other mental health challenges. But getting rid of the clutter can be overwhelming. Oklahoma State AARP Director Sean Voskuhl said as people age, they can face very big challenges around downsizing.

“AARP offers Virtual Downsizing and Decluttering presentations, and many state offices offer in-person presentations by AARP volunteers," Voskuhl said. "One of the biggest tips they offer in these presentations is to give away legacy items now. Those are items that have more sentimental value than monetary value. Don’t wait till you die to give them away or have your estate divvy them up.”

Giving them away now lets you see your loved ones enjoy using them and helps empty your house faster. Another important piece of advice is to avoid “punting.”

“Punting is when you convince or maybe guilt the next generation into taking an item they really don’t want," he said. "But how do you know whether your kids want your stuff? You have to ask. If they don’t want something, respect their decision. Then, sell it or donate it to someone who does want it.”

Hanging on to stuff that you might fit into again or moving your kids' stuff to the basement will cost you living space. It can cost you more than $1 per pound to move things or pay a junk company to pick them up. And if you pass on, your kids have to bear that cost.

“AARP has resources and a home-fit guide to help folks who want to stay in their homes or on their farms," Voskuhl added. "We have tips on how small changes to your home can help you do just that.”

