Chumrau Looks Back On Time With Idaho Wheat

As Casey Chumrau makes the move from the Idaho Wheat Commission to the Washington Grain Commission, she’s looking back on her time in the Gem state. It was announced earlier this summer that Glen Squires would retire as CEO of the WGC November 1st, and Chumrau would take his place. While his retirement is weeks away, Chumrau is joining the Washington Grain Commission now so Squires can help with the transition. As she looks back on her time as the Executive Director, she pointed out she’s thoroughly enjoyed being part of the Idaho wheat industry.

"We have the best growers and just the best people that anybody could ask to work for and to represent. We have named my successor, Britany Hurst Marchant, and we are going to be leaving the Commission in very good hands, experience, she’s been with the Commission since 2017, extremely capable and raring to go.”

Chumrau, who started with the Idaho Wheat Commission months before the COVID pandemic hit said she’s very proud of many of the accomplishments they made during her time.

“We were really able to shift and do a lot of our programing in new and different ways, I think we’ve expanded a lot of our grower education. But I’m really proud of a lot of the new program we’ve put in, the relationships we have continued to build and there just a lot of memories I’m going to take with me and cherish forever.”

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com