2025 Northwest Cherry Crop Up Year-Over-Year

The 2025 harvest continues to be a good one for Northwest cherry growers. Northwest Cherries announced Monday that 15.3 million 20-pound boxes have been shipped this season, meaning the 2025 crop is a full 1.5 million boxes ahead of the 2024 crop at this time of year.

Growers also hit the record shipping day for the season last week of 638,937 boxes Over the past week, growers from Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Utah averaged over 460,000 boxes a day.

Northwest Cherries says not only is there still a lot of fruit to be picked, but the size and quality is excellent.

