NW Cherry Crop Hits 3M Boxes

While only a few weeks old, the Northwest cherry season is off to a great start. With what growers have called "perfect production weather", large numbers of red and yellow cherries have been packed and shipped for consumers across the Northwest, across the county and across the world. Late last week, Northwest Cherries reported the daily shipment of 400,000 boxes, the latest total so far this season. That brings the season total shipped to 3,274,135, 20-lb equivalent boxes, through June 18th.

attachment-Cherry Harvest 062325 #1 loading...

Northwest Cherries added shipments are expected to continue at this pace if not increase in the closing weeks of June. Daily shipments right now are slightly ahead of the 2025 estimate.

Rainier Harvest Volume Ramping Up

Northwest Cherries reports that shipped 234,534 15 lb. equivalent boxes of yellow cherries have been shipped, a 42% year-over-year increase. The 2025 yellow cherry crop is estimated at about 1.8 million 15 lb. boxes. Below is a chart showing the 5-year average along with the current daily shipments.

attachment-Cherry Harvest 062325 #2 loading...

The California sweet cherry season has officially come to an end. The final California crop total should be very close to 4.8 million 18 lb. equivalent boxes shipped.

