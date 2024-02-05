Promotional programs to sell cherries in India from the Pacific Northwest have just started.

B.J. Thurby, president of Northwest Cherry Growers, hopes the Indian market adds to the bottom line:

Probably not a barn burner of an export market, but a good stable market where we can hit 300,000 to half a million boxes every year.

This follows, according to Cherry Times, a recent agreement allowing shippers to show they are following a new method of protecting cherries from pests and diseases before shipping off to India. The goal is to expand market share. Thurby added:

The Indian marketplace is not completely unaware of what cherries are. They do not grow them in India, but they have had them from us and they've had them from other parts of the world.

