Chavez-DeRemer Sworn In As Labor Secretary

After Tuesday’s 67-32 vote, former Oregon Representative Lori Chavez-DeRemer was sworn in as the 30th U.S. Secretary of Labor.

“I’m deeply grateful for this opportunity to continue serving my country, and I’ll work tirelessly to help President Trump put the American Worker First. This administration has a clear mandate to renew the American Dream for hardworking men and women across the country. As a small businesswoman and the daughter of a Teamster, I will act on my experience and work with business and labor to support good-paying jobs, grow our economy, and ensure every American can enjoy a comfortable retirement,” said Secretary of Labor Chavez-DeRemer. “As we strive to create a new Golden Age of prosperity, I’m ready to team up with all those committed to fighting for the American Worker. Together, under the leadership of President Trump, we will Make America Work Again.”

President Trump announced Chavez-DeRemer’s nomination on November 22nd, noting that he looks forward to “working with her to create tremendous opportunity for American Workers, to expand Training and Apprenticeships, to grow wages and improve working conditions, to bring back our Manufacturing jobs.”

In 2022, Chavez-DeRemer was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives by Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, making history as the first Republican woman and one of the first Latinas elected to Congress from the state. She served on the House committees on Agriculture; Education and the Workforce; and Transportation and Infrastructure, championing commonsense solutions and securing critical investments for her constituents.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com