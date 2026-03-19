Some Ag leaders are predicting a major shift in American diets, and they are pointing to the dropping prices in weight-loss drugs as the driver. Gregg Doud, President and CEO of the National Milk Producers Federation, says this could be a game changer.

“Talking to my contemporaries in the food and agricultural industry, and you know, I've done a lot of different commodities and a lot of different things," Doud said. "I'll be honest with you, this GLP-1 thing has everybody's head spinning. I think the change is coming to food consumption patterns in the United States as a result of this, it's going to change some things.”

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But what will the change in consumption look like? Doud says that has yet to be determined.

“When I talk to my wife, who is an eye doctor, and what she sees in her research she does, it's all about protein," Doud said. "And this was kind of my message today is, where the US can really respond, domestically and internationally, is in terms of beef, pork, poultry and dairy. There isn't anybody in the world that can keep up with us in that topic.”

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