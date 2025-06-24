Use Caution Before Installing Solar Panels

As utility rates rise in Oregon, data shows personal solar panels, on homes, barns or other buildings, are becoming more popular. However, experts warn of increasing misinformation and unethical practices in solar financing and installation. Jami Seymore with Energy Trust of Oregon, warns against misleading door-to-door salespeople, cold calls, or social media ads that make false claims about partnerships with local utilities or use unclear pricing language.

"They may make claims like ‘with current tax credits and incentives, your installation will be virtually free.’ They'll use a lot of phrases like ‘zero dollars out of pocket’ or ‘never pay an energy bill again'."

Multiple Incentives When Installing Solar Panels

Currently, a federal tax credit can cover up to 30% of solar installation costs. Seymore noted this credit can be combined with Energy Trust’s incentives for both solar panels and batteries. She adds higher incentives are available for low-to-moderate-income households.

"There is more support than ever before especially here in Oregon but that support doesn't require you to make a rush decision or act fast."

Seymore said it is important to work with a trusted contractor for any solar installations, and Energy Trust has an On-line form to help people find one in their area.

