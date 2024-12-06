Cargill, Tyson Announce Layoffs

A company letter released this week said Cargill will permanently terminate almost 500 employees in Minnesota, home to the company’s corporate headquarters. The terminations will begin on February 5th. Cargill recently announced it would cut approximately 5% of its overall staff after revenue took a hit in its most recent fiscal year thanks to a big slump in crop prices.

In addition, Tyson Foods announced the closure of its Kansas Meat Plant. Over 800 employees will lose their jobs in Emporia, KS, as the company closes its marinated proteins and ground beef plant. Farm Policy News said Tyson has notified the state of Kansas in a recent letter. “After careful consideration, we made the difficult decision to close our beef and pork non-harvest processing facility in Kansas to help increase our operational efficiency,” says a Tyson spokesperson. “We understand the difficulty this presents.”

