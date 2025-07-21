Funding Has Been Reinstated To WSU’s Breadlab

Photo: Glenn Vaagen

Washington State University’s Breadlab announced last week that their USDA funding has been reinstated, meaning the Soil to Society grant will continue.  Breadlab officials said while this is a welcome development, uncertainty remains around the long-term stability of federal funding, for this research specifically.

 

The Breadlab noted in a social media post last week, they are especially grateful to the bakeries, restaurants, food business and individuals whose donations help sustain the lab’s work during the funding pause.

 

Photo: WSU Breadlab Instagram
