Funding Has Been Reinstated To WSU’s Breadlab
Washington State University’s Breadlab announced last week that their USDA funding has been reinstated, meaning the Soil to Society grant will continue. Breadlab officials said while this is a welcome development, uncertainty remains around the long-term stability of federal funding, for this research specifically.
The Breadlab noted in a social media post last week, they are especially grateful to the bakeries, restaurants, food business and individuals whose donations help sustain the lab’s work during the funding pause.
