Blue Mountain Accepting Butcher Program Applications

Blue Mountain Community College is accepting applications for Level 2 of its Master Butcher Certificate Program, with a specialized certificate focused on meat safety, quality, and regulatory compliance.

BMCC said this is part of the non-credit stackable certificate program developed in 2025 with collaboration from Oregon State University and the Northwest Meat Processors Association.

Designed for working professionals, processors, producers, and individuals seeking advanced industry knowledge, the Level 2 certificate emphasizes food safety systems, meat science fundamentals, and regulatory requirements essential to today’s meat industry. Graduates of the program will become certified in HACCP, which is essential for working in or owning any meat or food processing facility.

The Level 2 Certificate: "Meat Safety and Quality" runs 12 weeks, March 2nd-May 29th, and offers a hybrid learning format combining online instruction with required, in-person weekend workshops held on the BMCC campus in Pendleton. The application deadline is February 6th, and applicants will be notified of acceptance by February 14th.

Program Structure

Online Instruction Participants will complete 1–2 hours of video lectures per week, taught by OSU Meat Science Instructor Kylie Burris. Course topics include:

Basic Meat Science

Microbiology of Meat Foods

Safety Planning

HACCP Certification

Yield and Quality Grading

Regulatory Compliance

In-Person Weekend Workshops Students must attend two required, two-day workshops in Pendleton, Oregon:

March 14th–15th, 2026 HACCP Certification; Sausage Making and Recipe Development

April 11th–12th, 2026 Sanitation and Facility and Equipment Maintenance; Licensure Requirements; Yield and Quality Grading; Sanitation Standard Operating Procedures (SSOPs)

Visit BMCC's Website to learn more or to apply. Again, applications are due February 6th.

