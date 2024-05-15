Blueberry Marketing Campaign Announced By U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council

The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council recently unveiled what it calls an innovative shopper marketing and consumer campaign. The goal is to increase sales of both fresh and frozen blueberries. The campaign will run in well-known retailers like Target, Sam's Club and Albertsons.

Kevin Hamilton, VP of Global Marketing and Communications with the Council, said "We're looking at over 4,000 stores and it's also about the quality of stores relative to the data and the insights that you have."

The goal is to see more occasional and new customers buy blueberries. Part of the effort includes in-store demos and making use of various ways of getting the message out.

"That's one of the things that we want to do in terms of gaining our fair share of attention with the consumer, not only in produce and agriculture and the produce department, but across the store and across the nation collectively," Hamilton explained.

The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council's shopper campaign will make use of holidays and special days such as Mother's Day and Memorial Day.

